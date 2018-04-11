Monsanto (NYSE:MON) Shares Sold by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan decreased its position in Monsanto (NYSE:MON) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,110 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Monsanto were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Monsanto by 10.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,344,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,119,650,000 after buying an additional 872,377 shares during the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monsanto by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,059,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $707,630,000 after buying an additional 781,259 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Monsanto by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,840,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,174,000 after buying an additional 575,084 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Monsanto by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,881,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,478,000 after buying an additional 675,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Monsanto by 57.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,342,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,696,000 after buying an additional 851,369 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MON. Wells Fargo reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Monsanto in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monsanto in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Monsanto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monsanto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monsanto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monsanto currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.61.

Shares of MON traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.20. 8,410,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,922,581. Monsanto has a 52-week low of $114.19 and a 52-week high of $126.80. The stock has a market cap of $55,166.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Monsanto (NYSE:MON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 5th. The basic materials company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.09). Monsanto had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Monsanto will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Monsanto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.27%.

Monsanto Company Profile

Monsanto Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural products for farmers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seeds and Genomics, and Agricultural Productivity. The Seeds and Genomics segment produces row crop seeds, including corn, soybean, cotton, and canola seeds under the DEKALB, Asgrow, and Deltapine brands; and vegetable seeds, such as tomato, pepper, melon, cucumber, squash, beans, broccoli, onions, lettuce, and others under the Seminis and De Ruiter brands.

