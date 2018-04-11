Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $1.26 Million Position in Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan reduced its position in Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Lam Research by 3,248.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 703,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,933,000 after acquiring an additional 682,612 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Lam Research by 66.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,575,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,488,000 after acquiring an additional 626,034 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Lam Research by 732.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 316,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,309,000 after acquiring an additional 278,737 shares during the period. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $51,400,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Lam Research by 5.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,014,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $927,828,000 after acquiring an additional 271,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Vetr cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.49 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.14.

In other news, insider Richard A. Gottscho sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $3,542,197.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martin B. Anstice sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,222,556. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LRCX stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.86. 2,448,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,783,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $31,469.39, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $124.91 and a 12-month high of $234.88.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 36.08%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 16.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.04%.

Lam Research announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer-based patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures.

