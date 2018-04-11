Murphy Oil Co. (MUR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Murphy Oil reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $541.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.54 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 14.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

MUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Stephens set a $37.00 price objective on Murphy Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen set a $34.00 target price on Murphy Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.69.

In other Murphy Oil news, insider Eugene T. Coleman sold 33,435 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $965,602.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MUR traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.66. 1,923,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,350,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,650.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.46 and a beta of 2.32. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $22.21 and a 1 year high of $35.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 11th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is -769.23%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation (Murphy) is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company’s exploration and production business explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across the world. Its exploration and production activities are subdivided into four geographic segments: the United States, Canada, Malaysia and all other countries.

