MUSE Price Down 13.8% This Week (CRYPTO:MUSE)

MUSE (CURRENCY:MUSE) traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One MUSE coin can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00011493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MUSE has a total market cap of $11.61 million and $893.00 worth of MUSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MUSE has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007653 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003038 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.33 or 0.00856507 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015593 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014383 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00040068 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00176401 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00061952 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

MUSE Coin Profile

MUSE’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. MUSE’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html. The official website for MUSE is peertracks.com.

Buying and Selling MUSE

MUSE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is not possible to purchase MUSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MUSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for MUSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MUSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.