Mutual Advisors LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 36,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 10,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 791,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 854,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,463,000 after purchasing an additional 96,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 205,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 16,310 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY opened at $61.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $51.56 and a 12-month high of $70.05. The company has a market capitalization of $99,391.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Group set a $72.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Vetr lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.72 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.68.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in the various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

