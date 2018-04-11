Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 8,648 Shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $26,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.04.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $109.08. The stock had a trading volume of 796,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,487,773. The stock has a market cap of $155,258.89, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $105.94 and a 12-month high of $122.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 61.14% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 61.57%.

PepsiCo announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

