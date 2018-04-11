Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) by 77.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Mylan worth $12,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MYL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mylan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,023,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Mylan by 3,005.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,905,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,317 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Mylan by 74.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,026,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Mylan by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,334,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Mylan by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,444,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Mylan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Mylan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Mylan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Mylan in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.02.

NASDAQ:MYL opened at $41.52 on Wednesday. Mylan has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $20,344.17, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. Mylan had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Mylan will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mylan news, Director Robert J. Coury sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $6,015,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Mauro sold 12,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $494,569.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,435 shares in the company, valued at $5,949,002.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 269,287 shares of company stock worth $11,034,960. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mylan N.V. is a global pharmaceutical company. The Company develops, licenses, manufactures, markets and distributes generic and branded generic products for resale by others; specialty pharmaceuticals, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). It operates through two segments: Generics and Specialty.

