Myomo (MYO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,193,183 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the February 28th total of 1,121,620 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,179,330 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 14.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Myomo stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,380. Myomo has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $23.20.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.35 million. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 155.42% and a negative net margin of 257.70%.

MYO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Myomo in a research note on Friday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Myomo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Myomo during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Myomo during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Myomo during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc, a commercial stage medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric braces or orthotics for people suffering with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. It offers MyoPro, a powered upper limb orthosis that supports the arm, as well as restores function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, ALS, or other neuromuscular disease or injury.

