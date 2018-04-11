Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Given News Impact Rating of 0.08

News articles about Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Myriad Genetics earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.1188960645834 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

MYGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Monday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens set a $45.00 price objective on Myriad Genetics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,955.81, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $41.57.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Myriad Genetics had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Richard M. Marsh sold 37,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $1,515,573.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 157,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard M. Marsh sold 13,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $498,763.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,943,956.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,533 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,272. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BART, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

