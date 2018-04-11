Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) Price Hits $0.0064 on Exchanges

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 18.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Myriad has traded up 25.6% against the US dollar. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $9.96 million and approximately $107,380.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000137 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000417 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,566,321,000 coins. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

Myriad can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

