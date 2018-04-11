Mysterium Reaches Market Cap of $6.80 Million (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Mysterium has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar. Mysterium has a market capitalization of $6.80 million and $131,839.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mysterium token can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00005065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Liqui and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002946 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.68 or 0.00820299 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014989 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014431 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00039733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00172321 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00064380 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Mysterium

Mysterium launched on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,366 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,429,024 tokens. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork. Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). “

Mysterium Token Trading

Mysterium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liqui and Bittrex. It is not possible to buy Mysterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mysterium must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mysterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

