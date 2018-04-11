Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Nabors Industries (NBR) Share Price

Media coverage about Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nabors Industries earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 47.9935547418304 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Shares of NBR stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,408,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,167,885. Nabors Industries has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2,110.95, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.60.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $708.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.35 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.56%. Nabors Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. research analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 12th. Nabors Industries’s payout ratio is -14.72%.

NBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $9.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.07.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S., Canada, International, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

