Nano Achieves Market Capitalization of $708.73 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $708.73 million and $15.19 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.32 or 0.00076809 BTC on exchanges including BitGrail, RightBTC, Mercatox and Bit-Z.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,925.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $422.83 or 0.06105910 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $654.75 or 0.09455140 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.21 or 0.01662730 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.88 or 0.02408400 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00204184 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00604046 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $183.25 or 0.02646230 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,289 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks. The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “RaiBlocks is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiters circuits. This gives RaiBlocks an established and well researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the RaiBlocks system, each account in the system has a block chain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip, Mercatox, RightBTC, Kucoin, Bit-Z, BitGrail and CoinFalcon. It is not possible to purchase Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

