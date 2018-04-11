Natera (NTRA) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Natera in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.81, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.05. Natera has a 52-week low of $7.35 and a 52-week high of $14.76.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $53.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.83 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 64.61% and a negative return on equity of 357.12%. research analysts forecast that Natera will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Natera by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,494,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,432,000 after acquiring an additional 157,159 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Natera by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 35,108 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Natera by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 13,708 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus typically with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

