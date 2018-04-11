National Australia Bank (NABZY) & Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) Head to Head Analysis

National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS: NABZY) and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of National Australia Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for National Australia Bank and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Australia Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria 0 1 1 0 2.50

Risk and Volatility

National Australia Bank has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

National Australia Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. National Australia Bank pays out 79.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria pays out 41.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares National Australia Bank and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Australia Bank $24.56 billion 2.47 $4.03 billion $0.92 12.33 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria $28.55 billion 1.82 $3.98 billion $0.73 10.81

National Australia Bank has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Australia Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares National Australia Bank and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Australia Bank N/A N/A N/A Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria 13.74% 8.63% 0.67%

Summary

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria beats National Australia Bank on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Australia Bank Company Profile

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and NZ Banking segments. The company accepts transaction accounts, savings accounts, term deposits, and deposit accounts; and specialized accounts, such as foreign currency, business interest, statutory trust, community free saver, and farm management accounts. It also provides home loans; personal loans; agribusiness loans; business market and option loans; equipment and vehicle loans; short term loans for micro enterprises; and debtor, invoice, and trade finance, as well as business overdrafts. In addition, the company offers insurance products consisting of car, home and content, landlord, travel, credit card, personal loan, home loan, caravan and trailer, and life insurance; and superannuation, self-managed super funds, and financial planning and advisory services; and travel services, as well as investment products. Further, it provides credit, debit, and business cards; payments and merchant services; online banking services; small business services; and international and foreign exchange solutions. As of September 30, 2017, the company operated through a network of 796 branches and business banking centers, and 2,934 ATMs. National Australia Bank Limited was founded in 1834 and is based in Docklands, Australia.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA) is a diversified financial company engaged in retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management and private banking. Its segments include Banking Activity in Spain, Real Estate Activity in Spain, the United States Turkey, Mexico, South America and Rest of Eurasia. Its Banking Activity in Spain segment includes Retail Network in Spain, Corporate and Business Banking (CBB), and BBVA Seguros and Asset Management units in Spain. Its Real Estate Activity in Spain segment covers specialist management of real-estate assets in the country. In the United States it offers services through, BBVA Compass Bancshares Inc. and the BBVA New York branch. The Turkey segment represents its stake in the Turkish bank, Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. It offers banking and insurance businesses in Mexico. In South America, it provides banking and insurance businesses. The Rest of Eurasia segment includes business activity in the rest of Europe and Asia.

