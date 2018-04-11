National Bank Financial Weighs in on Taseko Mines’ Q1 2018 Earnings (TGB)

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for Taseko Mines in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 9th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ FY2018 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Taseko Mines from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Shares of TGB opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.46.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.10). Taseko Mines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGB. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Taseko Mines by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,543 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 32,713 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 355.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,185 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 53,230 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

