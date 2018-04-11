National Commerce (NCOM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts expect that National Commerce (NASDAQ:NCOM) will announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Commerce’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.65. National Commerce reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Commerce will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National Commerce.

National Commerce (NASDAQ:NCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. National Commerce had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $32.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on NCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of National Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of National Commerce in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

NASDAQ NCOM opened at $44.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. National Commerce has a 12-month low of $35.55 and a 12-month high of $46.60. The stock has a market cap of $757.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in National Commerce in the third quarter worth about $113,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in National Commerce in the third quarter worth about $162,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in National Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in National Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. 44.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Commerce Company Profile

National Commerce Corporation operates as the bank holding company for National Bank of Commerce that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals. The company offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings and time deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts.

