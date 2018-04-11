HSBC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for National Express (LON:NEX)

National Express (LON:NEX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HSBC in a report issued on Monday, March 19th. They currently have a GBX 440 ($6.22) price target on the stock. HSBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Express in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 432 ($6.11) target price on shares of National Express in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of National Express from GBX 440 ($6.22) to GBX 445 ($6.29) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of National Express from GBX 380 ($5.37) to GBX 390 ($5.51) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Numis Securities raised shares of National Express to an “add” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Express has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 417.18 ($5.90).

Shares of National Express stock traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) on Monday, reaching GBX 405.40 ($5.73). The stock had a trading volume of 774,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,231. National Express has a 1 year low of GBX 337.20 ($4.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 401.80 ($5.68).

In related news, insider Matthew Ashley sold 62,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 390 ($5.51), for a total value of £243,005.10 ($343,470.11). Also, insider Dean K. Finch sold 84,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 392 ($5.54), for a total transaction of £331,624.16 ($468,726.73). Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,745 shares of company stock worth $93,647,098.

WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/national-express-group-nex-receives-buy-rating-from-hsbc-updated-updated-updated.html.

About National Express

National Express Group PLC provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK Bus, UK Coach, German Rail, North America, Spain and Morocco, and Central functions segments. It primarily offers bus, coach, and rail services.

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.