National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.415 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, April 13th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

National Fuel Gas has raised its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 47 years. National Fuel Gas has a payout ratio of 57.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect National Fuel Gas to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.4%.

NYSE:NFG opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $59.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4,314.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.87.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $419.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Sidoti raised National Fuel Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised National Fuel Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Fuel Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.60.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company is a holding company. The Company is an energy company engaged principally in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution and marketing of natural gas. The Company operates in five business segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing.

