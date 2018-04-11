National Grid (NGG) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.07

News coverage about National Grid (NYSE:NGG) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. National Grid earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 44.9333356091089 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

NYSE:NGG traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.82. The stock had a trading volume of 638,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,047. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $39,834.08, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.44. National Grid has a twelve month low of $51.44 and a twelve month high of $75.24.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NGG. ValuEngine lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Societe Generale began coverage on National Grid in a report on Monday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, and US Regulated segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead line; 1,500 kilometers of underground cable; and 342 substations located in England and Wales.

