Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $32.42 Million Holdings in National Healthcare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of National Healthcare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.50% of National Healthcare worth $32,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NHC. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of National Healthcare by 182.7% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of National Healthcare by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of National Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Healthcare by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN NHC traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.21. 44,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,873. National Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.70.

National Healthcare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $246.31 million for the quarter. National Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 8.65%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

About National Healthcare

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. The company's skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy services for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

