National Healthcare (NHC) Declares Dividend of $0.48

National Healthcare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Friday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NHC opened at $60.64 on Wednesday. National Healthcare has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $75.70.

National Healthcare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $246.31 million during the quarter. National Healthcare had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 12.36%.

About National Healthcare

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. The company's skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy services for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

