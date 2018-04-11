Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in National Instruments Corp (NATI)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 923,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.71% of National Instruments worth $38,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $12,739,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,980,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,449,000 after purchasing an additional 39,080 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $4,579,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 283.6% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 230,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 170,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $71,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,262,537 shares in the company, valued at $369,913,781.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander M. Davern sold 11,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total transaction of $599,946.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,782,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 868,066 shares of company stock worth $44,108,521 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

NATI traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.96. 396,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,338.45, a P/E ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 0.93. National Instruments Corp has a 12 month low of $31.78 and a 12 month high of $53.57.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $349.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.38 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that National Instruments Corp will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation (NI) designs, manufactures and sells systems to engineers and scientists. The Company offers a line of measurement, automation and control products. It offers products, technology and services, which include system design software, programming tools, application software, modular hardware products and related driver software, production test systems, NI education platform, software products for teaching and hardware products for teaching.

