National Security Group (NSEC) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.04

Media stories about National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. National Security Group earned a news impact score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.255585945979 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ NSEC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.10. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,505. National Security Group has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.25 million for the quarter. National Security Group had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%.

In related news, major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey acquired 6,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.73 per share, for a total transaction of $101,269.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey purchased 2,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $38,168.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9,173 shares of company stock worth $144,978. 38.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “National Security Group (NSEC) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.04” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/national-security-group-nsec-getting-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-analysis-shows-updated.html.

National Security Group Company Profile

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. Its Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for National Security Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Security Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.