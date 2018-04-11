National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Receives $26.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.29.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.05. The company had a trading volume of 65,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $21.17 and a 52 week high of $28.55. The company has a market cap of $1,251.20, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.39). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $73.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.04 million. analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

In related news, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 13,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $350,421.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,396,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,625,000 after purchasing an additional 673,930 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,999,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,764,000 after acquiring an additional 186,259 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,327,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,186,000 after acquiring an additional 71,928 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,223,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,357,000 after acquiring an additional 157,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 689,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,783,000 after acquiring an additional 33,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/national-storage-affiliates-trust-nsa-receives-26-29-average-price-target-from-analysts-4-updated.html.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 533 self storage properties located in 29 states with approximately 33 million rentable square feet.

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.