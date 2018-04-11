National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) SVP Mitchell Goodman Sells 7,166 Shares

National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) SVP Mitchell Goodman sold 7,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $227,018.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ EYE traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.34. National Vision Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $43.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in National Vision in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in National Vision in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in National Vision in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in National Vision in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in National Vision in the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of National Vision in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses under the America's Best, Eyeglass World, Walmart Vision Center, Vista Optical Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical Military brand stores, as well as provides optometric services.

