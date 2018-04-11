Natixis Asset Management Has $157,000 Holdings in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Natixis Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 86.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,717 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 16,944 shares during the quarter. Natixis Asset Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,728,508 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,764,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,393 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 28.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,269,515 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,142,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696,452 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,008,111 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $974,952,000 after purchasing an additional 319,533 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,873,272 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $681,882,000 after purchasing an additional 124,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $498,863,000. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Craig Weatherup sold 59,838 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $3,596,263.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 25,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $1,363,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,664 shares of company stock valued at $14,243,602 in the last quarter. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBUX opened at $59.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $82,002.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $52.58 and a 12 month high of $64.87.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 56.35%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Vetr downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.72 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.05.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

