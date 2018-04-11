NAV Coin (CRYPTO:NAV) Price Up 8.6% This Week

NAV Coin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 19th. Over the last week, NAV Coin has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. NAV Coin has a market capitalization of $118.80 million and $969,888.00 worth of NAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NAV Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC on exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Poloniex and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00207253 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000938 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00021091 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009958 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About NAV Coin

NAV Coin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. NAV Coin’s total supply is 62,525,173 coins. The official message board for NAV Coin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for NAV Coin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NAV Coin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling NAV Coin

NAV Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Binance. It is not currently possible to buy NAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAV Coin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

