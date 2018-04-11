UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.90 Million Position in Navistar International (NYSE:NAV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Navistar International were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invictus RG bought a new position in Navistar International in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navistar International in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Navistar International in the third quarter worth about $274,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navistar International in the third quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Navistar International in the third quarter worth about $301,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $49.00 target price on Navistar International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Navistar International in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Navistar International in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Navistar International in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

NAV stock traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $36.79. 1,442,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,013. Navistar International has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $3,299.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.49.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Navistar International will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services. It manufactures and distributes Class 4 through 8 trucks and buses in the common carrier, private carrier, government, leasing, construction, energy/petroleum, military vehicle, and student and commercial transportation markets under the International and IC brands; and designs, engineers, and produces sheet metal components, including truck cabs and engines.

