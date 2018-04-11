Nazzic S. Keene Sells 24,838 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (SAIC) Stock

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) COO Nazzic S. Keene sold 24,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total value of $2,080,430.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,245,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SAIC opened at $81.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,505.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.40. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.21 and a fifty-two week high of $88.49.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 55.88% and a net margin of 4.02%. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 255.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 314,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,074,000 after acquiring an additional 225,922 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 435,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,147,000 after buying an additional 154,429 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 223,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,117,000 after buying an additional 127,346 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,202,000 after buying an additional 105,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth $4,499,000. Institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Nazzic S. Keene Sells 24,838 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (SAIC) Stock” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/nazzic-s-keene-sells-24838-shares-of-science-applications-international-co-saic-stock.html.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure.

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.