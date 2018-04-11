Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (OBLN) VP Neil Drake Acquires 5,000 Shares

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) VP Neil Drake acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $19,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of OBLN opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. Obalon Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Obalon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 74.80% and a negative net margin of 350.67%. The company had revenue of $3.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 million. equities analysts predict that Obalon Therapeutics Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OBLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Obalon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Obalon Therapeutics to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Obalon Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 511.8% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 23,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 28,356 shares during the last quarter. 42.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Obalon Therapeutics Company Profile

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. It offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

