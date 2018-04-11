NEO Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.86 Billion (NEO)

NEO (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. NEO has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion and approximately $203.00 million worth of NEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEO coin can currently be bought for approximately $59.33 or 0.00855917 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Tidebit, Bittrex and CoolCoin. In the last seven days, NEO has traded up 26.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007579 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003037 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015594 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014343 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00040712 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00175856 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00063205 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00177594 BTC.

NEO Profile

NEO was first traded on October 17th, 2016. NEO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. NEO’s official website is neo.org. The Reddit community for NEO is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEO’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is a platform in which users can issue and trade assets. NEO has been rebranded from the original 'Antshares'. NEO tokenizes proofs of ownership of an asset and not the asset itself, thus taking into account all of the legal complications and obligations that may come with the transfer of shares, equity and assets. NEO represent an ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Buying and Selling NEO

NEO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Tidebit, OKEx, Bitfinex, Gate.io, Qryptos, Huobi, Cryptopia, Upbit, CoolCoin, Livecoin, Bittrex, Kucoin, Binance, CoinEgg, BigONE, BCEX, HitBTC, Cryptomate, Lbank, Quoine, Coinnest, Exrates and TDAX. It is not possible to buy NEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEO must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

