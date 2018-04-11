NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) Receives $18.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) opened at $8.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $668.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $11.63.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.32 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 4.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 64.0% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 21,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 37.7% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 23,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is an operator of a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories. The Company operates in Laboratory Testing Segment. This segment delivers testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, other clinicians and researchers. It has laboratory locations in Ft. Myers and Tampa, Florida; Aliso Viejo, Fresno, Irvine, and West Sacramento, California; Houston, Texas and Nashville, and Tennessee.

