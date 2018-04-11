NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,952,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,998 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.92% of NeoGenomics worth $35,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 50.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,464,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,888 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 476,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 111,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 17.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 738,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after acquiring an additional 109,245 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 86,006 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,140,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after acquiring an additional 71,215 shares during the period. 84.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEO shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. CIBC set a $19.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 price target on NeoGenomics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

NEO stock opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.91, a P/E ratio of 136.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.42. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.32 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/neogenomics-inc-neo-shares-bought-by-blackrock-inc.html.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is an operator of a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories. The Company operates in Laboratory Testing Segment. This segment delivers testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, other clinicians and researchers. It has laboratory locations in Ft. Myers and Tampa, Florida; Aliso Viejo, Fresno, Irvine, and West Sacramento, California; Houston, Texas and Nashville, and Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.