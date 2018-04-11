NeoPhotonics Co. (NPTN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Jaffray lowered NeoPhotonics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NPTN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2,950.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 280,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 271,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 77.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 19,088 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 31.5% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 36,050 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,816,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,101,000 after buying an additional 49,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the third quarter worth about $277,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NPTN traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.85. 792,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,293. NeoPhotonics has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.54, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 18.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “NeoPhotonics Co. (NPTN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/neophotonics-co-nptn-receives-average-rating-of-hold-from-brokerages.html.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.