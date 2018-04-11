Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) Given a $20.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 price objective on Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, March 23rd. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Neos Therapeutics’ FY2018 earnings at ($1.86) EPS.

“Neos held its Analyst Day on March 22-23, which included a dinner with management and Behavioral Medicine KOLs Dr. Brian Barash and Dr. Birgit Amann, a presentation, and a manufacturing facility tour.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neos Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo set a $14.00 price target on shares of Neos Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Neos Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ NEOS opened at $8.40 on Friday. Neos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $236.32, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of -0.20.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.12. Neos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.80% and a negative return on equity of 437.92%. The company had revenue of $7.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 million. sell-side analysts predict that Neos Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEOS. Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,312,000. Lyon Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 247.5% in the 4th quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC now owns 783,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,993,000 after purchasing an additional 558,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,861,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,985,000 after purchasing an additional 436,667 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,060,000. Finally, Harvest Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,237,000. 49.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neos Therapeutics Company Profile

Neos Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products utilizing its modified-release drug delivery technology platform. Its segment is engaged in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. It has utilized its platform to develop its product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

