NeosCoin (CRYPTO:NEOS) Price Hits $2.20 on Major Exchanges

NeosCoin (CURRENCY:NEOS) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 2:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. In the last seven days, NeosCoin has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One NeosCoin coin can currently be purchased for $2.20 or 0.00032368 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex and Bleutrade. NeosCoin has a total market cap of $8.29 million and approximately $31,949.00 worth of NeosCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,830.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $650.12 or 0.09544600 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00027002 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00032901 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.16 or 0.00662044 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00023312 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00171877 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.55 or 0.01723240 BTC.

About NeosCoin

NEOS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 24th, 2014. NeosCoin’s total supply is 3,760,951 coins. The Reddit community for NeosCoin is /r/NeosCoin. NeosCoin’s official website is www.neoscoin.com. NeosCoin’s official Twitter account is @NeosCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “NeosCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency featuring a network of masternodes that provide instant a private transactions. Neos v3.0 will provide a decentralized and immutable hosting service and social network, where participants are rewarded for their activity. Creating, sharing and liking (and more) content is automatically rewarded with a portion of the block reward (based on a point system). Neos v3.0 will offer access to the cryptocurrency without the need for exchanges or faucets. Within the network, there are also premium services that create a use case for the coin. Most of the coins spent on the premium services are bunt while a smaller part is sent to a development fund, making NeosCoin a deflationary currency. “

NeosCoin Coin Trading

NeosCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex and Bleutrade. It is not presently possible to buy NeosCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NeosCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NeosCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

