Nestle (NESN) Given a CHF 82 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 82 price objective on Nestle (VTX:NESN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, April 4th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase restated a buy rating on shares of Nestle in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs set a CHF 95 target price on Nestle and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 95 target price on Nestle and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 70 target price on Nestle and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup set a CHF 96 price target on Nestle and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nestle currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 87.29.

Shares of VTX NESN opened at CHF 76.50 on Wednesday. Nestle has a 52 week low of CHF 73.34 and a 52 week high of CHF 86.40.

About Nestle

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

