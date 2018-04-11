Netflix (NFLX) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,376 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Ark Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ark Investment Management LLC now owns 62,715 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,370,000 after purchasing an additional 17,064 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,173,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $212,724,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 79,188 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $14,360,000 after acquiring an additional 38,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP grew its position in shares of Netflix by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 6,228 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jonathan Friedland sold 995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.92, for a total transaction of $218,820.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,438.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Theodore A. Sarandos sold 163,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $43,050,723.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,297,483.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 448,129 shares of company stock worth $121,091,506 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NFLX traded up $5.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $303.67. The stock had a trading volume of 14,850,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,346,706. The company has a market capitalization of $125,814.66, a PE ratio of 242.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Netflix has a 52 week low of $138.66 and a 52 week high of $333.98.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The Internet television network reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 4.78%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Netflix from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs lifted their target price on Netflix from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.71.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

