Netflix (NFLX) Lowered to Sell at Vetr

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, March 26th. They currently have a $300.13 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock. Vetr‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NFLX. Goldman Sachs set a $250.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Netflix from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Netflix from $225.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.75.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $298.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $125,346.01, a P/E ratio of 238.46, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.99. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $138.66 and a fifty-two week high of $333.98.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The Internet television network reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 4.78%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Friedland sold 995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.92, for a total transaction of $218,820.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,016 shares in the company, valued at $223,438.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Theodore A. Sarandos sold 163,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $43,050,723.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,297,483.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 448,129 shares of company stock worth $121,091,506. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,020.4% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 549 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 625 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Netflix (NFLX) Lowered to Sell at Vetr” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/netflix-nflx-downgraded-to-sell-at-vetr-updated-updated.html.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.