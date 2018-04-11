Netflix (NFLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.69 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) will post $3.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.72 billion. Netflix posted sales of $2.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year sales of $3.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.54 billion to $16.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $19.60 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $18.58 billion to $20.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The Internet television network reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs set a $250.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $237.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Vetr downgraded shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.27 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.96.

NFLX stock opened at $320.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $130,592.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.28, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Netflix has a 52 week low of $138.66 and a 52 week high of $333.98.

In related news, insider Jonathan Friedland sold 2,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total value of $563,933.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,811.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.38, for a total transaction of $220,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,211.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 454,899 shares of company stock valued at $122,453,300 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,513 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $842,878,000 after buying an additional 143,321 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Netflix by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,798,067 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $729,077,000 after buying an additional 159,750 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Netflix by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,979,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $380,075,000 after buying an additional 174,630 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Netflix by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,934,754 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $371,396,000 after buying an additional 354,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Netflix by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,855,088 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $336,420,000 after buying an additional 58,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

