Netflix (NFLX) Research Coverage Started at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Equities research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NFLX. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. SunTrust Banks set a $270.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Vetr raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.38 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.79.

NFLX opened at $298.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $125,814.66, a P/E ratio of 238.46, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.99. Netflix has a 1 year low of $138.66 and a 1 year high of $333.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The Internet television network reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. analysts predict that Netflix will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, insider Theodore A. Sarandos sold 163,747 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $43,050,723.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,297,483.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Friedland sold 995 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.92, for a total value of $218,820.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,016 shares in the company, valued at $223,438.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 448,129 shares of company stock worth $121,091,506 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,013 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $994,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 76,669 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $14,717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

