Netgear (NTGR) and Its Peers Financial Contrast

Netgear (NASDAQ: NTGR) is one of 26 public companies in the “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Netgear to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Netgear and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Netgear $1.41 billion $19.43 million 26.40 Netgear Competitors $662.53 million $72.22 million 35.80

Netgear has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Netgear is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Netgear has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Netgear’s competitors have a beta of 4.41, indicating that their average share price is 341% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.5% of Netgear shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.9% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Netgear shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Netgear and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netgear 0 0 3 0 3.00 Netgear Competitors 275 769 890 41 2.35

Netgear currently has a consensus target price of $74.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.82%. As a group, “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 20.54%. Given Netgear’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Netgear is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Netgear and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netgear 1.38% 9.92% 6.63% Netgear Competitors -85.68% -12.79% -6.72%

Summary

Netgear beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Netgear

NETGEAR, Inc. designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in three segments: Arlo, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as remote video security systems, broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, and WiFi network adapters. The company also provides Ethernet switches, wireless controllers and access points, unified storage products, and Internet security appliances for small and medium-sized businesses. It markets and sells its products through traditional retailers, online retailers, wholesale distributors, direct market resellers, value-added resellers, and broadband service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. NETGEAR, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

