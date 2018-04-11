NetScout Systems (NTCT) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, March 24th.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray set a $30.00 target price on NetScout Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on NetScout Systems from $28.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NetScout Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Craig Hallum set a $23.00 target price on NetScout Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetScout Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,391,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,808. NetScout Systems has a 12 month low of $25.33 and a 12 month high of $38.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,295.13, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.52.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.36 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. equities research analysts expect that NetScout Systems will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $84,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,441.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 8.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,256,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,710,000 after purchasing an additional 315,626 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 59.7% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,073,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,671 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,875,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,669,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 937,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,560,000 after purchasing an additional 131,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 543,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,564,000 after acquiring an additional 174,147 shares during the last quarter.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc (NetScout) provides operational intelligence and performance analytics for service assurance and cyber security solutions. The Company’s solutions are used in various service provider, enterprise and government networks. Its nGenius and Infinistream technologies, along with certain product lines from the acquired businesses, enable information technology (IT) organizations to manage service delivery quality, and identify and address business service performance issues and security threats.

