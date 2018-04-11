Network Token Price Tops $0.0080 on Major Exchanges (NTWK)

Network Token (CURRENCY:NTWK) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last seven days, Network Token has traded up 121.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Network Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges. Network Token has a total market capitalization of $93,404.00 and $372.00 worth of Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007257 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002965 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00835347 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014999 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014476 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00039526 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00172400 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00060190 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Network Token Profile

Network Token launched on October 22nd, 2017. Network Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,671,310 tokens. Network Token’s official Twitter account is @NetworkToken. Network Token’s official website is www.networktoken.io.

Network Token Token Trading

Network Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ForkDelta. It is not possible to buy Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Network Token must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

