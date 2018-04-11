Neuberger Berman NY Intrmdt Mncpl Fd Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO)

Neuberger Berman NY Intrmdt Mncpl Fd Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0437 per share on Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

NYSEAMERICAN NBO opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman NY Intrmdt Mncpl Fd has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $13.06.

About Neuberger Berman NY Intrmdt Mncpl Fd

There is no company description available for Neuberger Berman New York Intermediate Municipal Fund.

