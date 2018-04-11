Neutron Price Up 5.1% Over Last Week (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last week, Neutron has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. One Neutron coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001632 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutron has a total market cap of $3.96 million and $6,645.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00032556 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00676600 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008832 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00023169 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002092 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00022767 BTC.

PX (PX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Neutron Coin Profile

Neutron is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 35,036,917 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. “

Buying and Selling Neutron

Neutron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

