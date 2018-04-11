New Century Bancorp, Inc. (NC) (SLCT) Given $13.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

New Century Bancorp, Inc. (NC) (NASDAQ:SLCT) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $13.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned New Century Bancorp, Inc. (NC) an industry rank of 100 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLCT. ValuEngine raised New Century Bancorp, Inc. (NC) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut New Century Bancorp, Inc. (NC) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

NASDAQ:SLCT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.18. The stock had a trading volume of 9,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,428. New Century Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $14.06. The stock has a market cap of $183.86, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

New Century Bancorp, Inc. (NC) (NASDAQ:SLCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). New Century Bancorp, Inc. (NC) had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.26 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts anticipate that New Century Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other New Century Bancorp, Inc. (NC) news, Director James H. Jr. Glen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $98,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLCT. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new stake in New Century Bancorp, Inc. (NC) during the 4th quarter valued at $837,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in New Century Bancorp, Inc. (NC) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 54,635 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in New Century Bancorp, Inc. (NC) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 30,828 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in New Century Bancorp, Inc. (NC) during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in New Century Bancorp, Inc. (NC) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares in the last quarter. 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Century Bancorp, Inc. (NC) Company Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in central and eastern North Carolina. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

