New Home (NWHM) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Home (NYSE:NWHM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

NWHM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Home from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of New Home from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reissued a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of New Home in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

New Home stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.61. New Home has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $13.55.

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $324.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.04 million. New Home had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that New Home will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph David Davis sold 2,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $35,029.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,268.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lp Tcn/Tnhc sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $884,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,393 shares of company stock valued at $925,686 over the last three months. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Home by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after acquiring an additional 12,296 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of New Home by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 604,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of New Home by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 600,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after acquiring an additional 23,260 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of New Home by 24.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 62,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of New Home by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. 56.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “New Home (NWHM) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/new-home-nwhm-lifted-to-buy-at-valuengine.html.

New Home Company Profile

The New Home Company Inc is a homebuilding company. The Company focuses on the design, construction and sale of consumer-driven homes in various metropolitan areas within certain markets in California and Arizona, including coastal Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento and the greater Phoenix area.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for New Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.