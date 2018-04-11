New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $13.40 Million Stake in McDonald's Co. (MCD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,869 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $13,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in McDonald's by 3,951.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,422,423 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $677,339,000 after buying an additional 4,313,253 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald's by 72.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,371,823 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,282,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530,622 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of McDonald's by 69.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,558,294 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,157,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110,669 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald's by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,820,228 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,518,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,111 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald's by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,606,388 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,363,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,761 shares during the period. 68.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 34,575 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $5,999,799.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,398 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $238,414.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,414.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $163.66. 1,122,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,789,966. The stock has a market capitalization of $128,096.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald's Co. has a 1 year low of $130.57 and a 1 year high of $178.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.04.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 201.76% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. equities research analysts predict that McDonald's Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. McDonald's’s payout ratio is 60.66%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. SunTrust Banks set a $187.00 price objective on McDonald's and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 price target on McDonald's and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nomura set a $190.00 price target on McDonald's and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 price objective on McDonald's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.40.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

